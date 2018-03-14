Poet Tamar Yoseloff in Chichester

Enjoy a celebration of words and music with poet Tamar Yoseloff reading at Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester on Thursday, March 22 at 7.30pm.

American ex-pat writer Tamar will focus on poems from A Formula for Night: New and Selected Poems, plus favourite poems from her back catalogue. Tamar has published five poetry collections, has been nominated for the Ted Hughes Award and is chairman of Poetry & Spoken Word the Society of Authors.

The event is jointly organised by Chichester library and Chichester Poetry and is also the curtain-raiser for the 2018 South Downs Poetry Festival. SDPF director Barry Smith said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome a writer of Tamar’s stature to the city. Live music from Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar and open-mic poetry combine to offer a stimulating mix of words and music. Readers and listeners are equally welcome.”

Tickets £7 (to include glass of wine) are available from Chichester Library on 01243 777351.