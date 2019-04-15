New exhibition explores history of Brighton's Royal Stables and Riding House

All the King’s Horses tells the story of the Royal Stables and Riding House in a new exhibition in Brighton Museum & Art Gallery’s Prints and Drawings Gallery until September 29.

Spokeswoman Caroline Sutton said the exhibition would celebrate rarely-seen images of the Royal Stables and Riding House and George IV’s love for all things equestrian.

“The show tells the story of the king’s passion for horses and his creation of magnificent new stables in what is now The Brighton Dome. The stables, created between 1803 and 1808, were one of most ambitious and largest buildings of its kind in England, with room for at least 44 horses, as well as accommodation for stable staff and an adjoining Riding House used for exercising and training.

“Coinciding with the restoration of the Corn Exchange (the former Riding House), the exhibition will give visitors an opportunity to see unusual and rare images, sourced exclusively from the city’s own archives and collections. Some of the highlights are a set of images of the interior of the stables in the 1820s, with delicately-drawn horses and stable staff, together with colourful views of the interiors during World War One when the stables were used as part of a hospital for wounded Indian soldiers. Other exhibits are pictures of George IV and Queen Victoria shown with splendidly-adorned horses outside the Royal Pavilion, as well as merciless caricatures poking fun at George. A highlight of the display will be the magnificent silver-gilt Brighton Cup decorated with the Prince of Wales’ feathers and an image of the Marine Pavilion.”

