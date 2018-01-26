Mayor's theatrical gala

The Mayor of Littlehampton Billy Blanchard-Cooper has invited local theatre companies, dancing schools and choirs to come together for a gala performance at the Windmill Theatre Littlehampton on Saturday, March 3.

It will be one of Billy’s major fundraising events for 2018 towards his chosen charities, the Friends of Mewsbrook Park and the Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association.

The companies taking part will be the pupils from Dance Industry Studios, Virtuoso Dance Company, Adult Tap with Charlotte and Star Ignited Performance Academy, along with the town’s three longest-standing amateur theatre companies: the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society, the Littlehampton Players Operatic Society and Stage Door Theatre Company.

They will also be joined by performers from the Edwin James Festival Choir.

Billy explained: “The show entitled Curtain Up! will be following a theme of musicals, with companies promising a range of popular classics from the likes of Oliver!, 42nd Street and Les Miserables to name a few. The show which is being co-ordinated by local directors Jan Combes and Lynne Jones will be staged with a matinee performance at 2.30pm and evening performance at 7.30pm. All funds raised including ticket sales and raffle will be going towards the Mayor’s charity appeal.”

Billy is the publicity officer of LMCS and has many contacts with the local performing groups. His husband has been involved in amateur theatre for the past 30 years and is currently president and chairman of LMCS.

Billy said: “I am delighted that so many of the local groups and performers have agreed to take part in this show and that the many people behind the scenes have agreed to offer their support free of charge in aid of these good causes, I have always been passionate about the theatre in the town, and this really gives the local performers a showcase to show what talent we have.

“The management at the Windmill have also been incredibly supportive in this event in order that we can raise as much money as possible for my chosen charities. To the best of my knowledge this is the first time the Littlehampton Town Mayor has held a charity gala performance of this type, and I hope the town will get behind me to support it”.

Tickets are £15 via the LMCS box office by calling 01903 730775.

“This has an answer machine service between the hours of 8am until 10pm and if unmanned please leave a message with your number and they will return your call. With such a large cast involved and a lot of interest already, I am sure tickets will prove popular.”