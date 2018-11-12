Littlehampton Christmas lights VIP switch-on prize for best elf name

Littlehampton Town Council is offering a special Christmas prize to the person who chooses the most suitable name for the town’s new elf illumination.

The winner will receive a VIP invite to assist the mayor in switching on this year’s Christmas lights in the town.

Littlehampton Town Council will give a prize to the person who names this year's new elf

Equipped with a bucket and spade, the currently nameless elf is ready to enjoy the seaside Littlehampton has to offer.

The elf will be joined by another new addition, Dr Elferskelter, to celebrate 70 years of the NHS and all of the people who have, and continue, to work for the organisation. Dr Elferskelter will be unveiled at the switch on.

Sussex artist Steve Carroll has created the elves and the town council is encouraging people to take an ‘elfie selfie’ with their favourite elf, sharing snaps on social media with #LAelfie.

After the switch-on event on Friday, November 30, the elves will be projected onto town centre buildings.

Ian Buckland, chairman of the community resources committee, said: “Christmas in Littlehampton is always a truly magical time and by making the illuminations interactive we hope to bring festive cheer to residents and visitors.

“We are taking it one step further by giving a local child the honour to switch on the lights with the mayor so get your imagination flowing and suggest a name for our new elf.”

Entrants must be under 16, a Littlehampton resident and available on the evening of Friday, November 30.

Entries close on Monday, November 19. To enter the competition, visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/nametheelf

