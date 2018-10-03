Littlehampton camera club back in business

The Littlehampton and District Camera Club got its new season under way with an evening of indoor photography and club information.

Spokesman John Raymond said: “It was well attended and attracted several new people into the club.

“This year the club had a surprise portrait model. When the members arrived they found the Mayor of Littlehampton William Blanchard-Cooper at the portrait station.

“The Mayor sat, stood and posed all evening whilst chatting to everyone.

“There was also a still-life station, a special-effect station and an information station so everyone could learn how to enter the club competitions and frame and present their images to their best. At the end of the evening everyone had a great time doing the things that photographers enjoy best – taking photos. The Littlehampton and District Camera Club meet every Wednesday during the season, which lasts from September to May, at the Methodist Church Hall, Claigmar Road, Rustington. The club welcomes visitors and new members on any club night.”

The doors open at 7.15pm and the meeting starts promptly at 7.30pm. Membership is £30 or there are subsidies if applicable. Visitors are asked to donate £2 to club funds but if they join the club, previous visits are refunded.

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/chris-ramsey-promises-laughter-night-in-worthing-1-8653476



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/downton-abbey-star-would-love-to-play-home-city-chichester-stage-1-8654098



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/brighton-and-portsmouth-dates-for-genesis-legend-1-8654091



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/art-school-girlfriend-heads-for-southsea-festival-date-1-8653443



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/half-term-and-halloween-fun-from-the-national-trust-in-sussex-1-8653396



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/monarchy-promise-the-majesty-of-queen-with-all-the-classic-hits-1-8653464