Littlehampton bonfire charity total is announced: ‘a very respectable sum’

The charity collection total has been announced for the Littlehampton bonfire celebrations.

The street collection total was £8,531, down £1,950 on 2017 when the society broke through the £10,000 barrier for the first time.

L43326H8_LG_LBONFIRE GT 25.10.08.''Littlehampton Bonfire Society parade....... L43326H8. SUS-181030-144950003

Sue Baker from Littlehampton Bonfire Society said: “Considering the very cold weather last Saturday we were not surprised that the numbers of spectators and therefore the money raised was less than last years record breaking £10,000.

“We are aware that some people left early too because of the weather and the delay in starting.

L43247H8_LG_LBONFIRE GT 25.10.08.''Littlehampton Bonfire Society parade....... Arun Youth Aqua Centre L43247H8. SUS-181030-144854003

“However it is still a very respectable sum to have raised and we would like to thank everyone who braved the cold to support our event and we hope that everyone had lots of fun.”

The winners and runners up of the collection challenge have also been announced.

Littlehampton RNLI and Coastguard were the top group, raising £1,602, followed by Skill Bodge with £932 and Littlehampton Baptist Church with £569 raised.

The top individual collector was Beverley Sorrell, raising £366, followed by Sylvia Taylor with £227 and John Taylor with £199.

DM18103788a.jpg. Littlehampton bonfire night 2018. Sylvia and John Taylor. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-181028-112128008

Sue said: “The charity buckets as they fill with coins become very heavy, so well done to our top collectors.

“It’s hard work carrying a bucket on bonfire night and our top collectors often miss most of the fun because they are so focused on the job in hand.

“But that’s what the night is all about. It’s about having fun, community spirit, traditional bonfire in Sussex and raising funds for charity. Long may it continue.”

Awards were also handed out to the best costumes and floats. The 4th Littlehampton Scout Group won best illuminated float and best youth group.

L43248H8_LG_LBONFIRE GT 25.10.08.''Littlehampton Bonfire Society parade....... Sussex Tornado's L43248H8. SUS-181030-144906003

The Wonder Girls nabbed best walking group.