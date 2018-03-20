GALLERY: Littlehampton U3A Advanced Photography Group annual exhibition

Advanced techniques are demonstrated by amateur photographers in a new exhibition at Littlehampton Library.

Members of Littlehampton U3A Advanced Photography group mounted their annual exhibition on Monday, demonstrating the various themes and projects they have been working on throughout the past year.

Hannah Chidwick, senior library assistant, left, with members of Littlehampton U3A Advanced Photography Group, from left, FrankTogher, David Cashford, Marion Williams, Peter Spencer and Simon Axford-Jones.Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180116-1

Brian Woodford, group leader, said: “None of us are professional, we are looking to advance our hobby. It is enjoyable, it is technical and social. We pick up on and exchange ideas from everybody.

“The group consists of residents from the local area and all are retired. There are some excellent pictures of the area on display and some from distance lands.

“The important thing is not about the photograph, it is about how to display them, so they are all properly mounted and we work to a standard, 14in x 11in mounts.”

Examples include digitised photographs that can be printed on canvas so they look like a painting, black and white zeroxing, silhouettes and studio flash photography.

Peter Spencer said his silhouette of rushes was one of his early attempts at manipulating a photograph on the computer.

He explained: “I was walking with my grandsons down a lane in Worcestershire and I saw these plants.

“When I took the photograph, it had a whole background but Brian wanted a silhouette so I processed it on the computer and took all that out to produce the finished picture. It has got a wow factor.”

“At the time, I just spotted the rushes. Had I known when I took it, I could have taken it differently in the first place. Manipulating it was actually very simple.”

Brian said he was a more traditional photographer but the members came up with all sorts of ideas to try adapting pictures.

The exhibition will be on display for two weeks, until Saturday, March 31.

There are 14 members of the group and most have pictures on display. Brian said there are so many to show, he plans to change some over on Monday for the second week of the exhibition.

The group meets monthly on Tuesdays. Visit www.u3asites.org.uk/littlehampton for more details.