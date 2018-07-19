Friends maintain Arundel art tradition

Felpham friends Mary Hite and Jeanette Clarke will be reunited once again through art in Arundel.

Mary said: “There are few places in Sussex that are as delightful as Arundel, with its castle, river, Swanbourne Lake, and one of the most lovely cricket grounds in England. Arundel, on a sunny day in high summer, is a magnet for visitors and locals to enjoy a wonderful English environment.”

Mary and Jeanette are delighted once again to be contributing to the overall summer scene as they have done for nearly a quarter of a century. They will be exhibiting original art at affordable prices in the Norfolk Centre, Mill Road, Arundel, BN18 9PA, which adjoins the Lower Castle entrance. They and their art exhibition will be there from Monday, July 30 until Sunday, August 5 inclusive. Admission is free but donations will be sent to Cancer Research.

Mary and Jeanette will be pleased to welcome old friends and newcomers to their show which will be open from 10am to 5.30pm daily.

