Film Review: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4 out of 5)

We all knew that Blue and the rest of his dinosaur mates would return after the 2015 Jurassic World success.

The story finished on an intriguing note - so, would this follow-up deliver?

Well it’s certainly action-packed with plenty of dinosaurs, although it’s probably best not to analyse the plot too deeply.

Jurassic World theme park is, of course, in shambles after the mass escape in the previous movie and now the island is erupting, threatening all life.

Feelings are mixed about the fate of the dinosaurs, though. Should they be rescued or just left to become extinct (again).

However, our heroes from the first film, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), along with a rich businessman take matters into their own hands.

Exciting enough? Well apparently not as another element is added and the mission isn’t all it seems.

The first few minutes are very impressive with a great underwater sequence and overall there’s some full-on dinosaur action.

But it doesn’t quite match up to the level of its predecessor.

The two leads are solid enough and there’s a good cameo from a Jurassic Park favourite Jeff Goldblum.

It was a bit strange seeing two of our great British actors, Toby Jones and Rafe Spall, having a conversation with American accents, though.

A recent tradition of film baddies actually being English seems to have been put to one side.

Because the production team were after as wide an audience as possible there’s mutilation and gnawing of limbs but no blood.

So, overall, if you’ve enjoyed all the other Jurassic movies then you won’t be disappointed, although the formula is looking a bit dog-eared.

The ending does promise something a bit different in the next one, although that’s what I thought last time.

Film details: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) 128mins

Director: J.A. Bayona

Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Rafe Spall

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol