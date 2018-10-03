Darlington Court opens doors to celebrate National Poetry Day

National Poetry Day is just a day away and if you want to be involved, you may.

Darlington Court care home, in The Leas, Rustington, will be finding time to rhyme tomorrow, as residents and staff welcome in the community to celebrate National Poetry Day.

Visit the home on October 4 from 10.30am to 12pm for a morning of word play and rhyming fun.

Nikki Burke, manager, said: “We’re joining in with National Poetry Day this year to promote the enjoyment, discovery and sharing of poetry across all age groups.

“Everyone has a favourite poem which has inspired them at some point in their life and we want to encourage people in the local community to come together and share their favourites, or perhaps even some that they have written themselves.

“Reading poems, or being read to, can have many therapeutic benefits, especially for older people, including increasing social interaction, inspiring creativity and reducing anxiety.

“Poetry can even stimulate memories, encouraging reminiscence, which is incredibly beneficial for older people, particularly those living with dementia.

“We are really looking forward to hosting our National Poetry Day event and hope the local community will join us for a day of rhyming fun.”

In preparation, residents are being encouraged to get their creative juices flowing by putting pen to paper to create their own short verses and poems, as part of Care UK’s nationwide poetry competition.

Care home launches community café

Care home supports potential Paralympian

Amputee footballer from Angmering models Albion’s new kit