Dance showcase set for the stage

Young dancers will be recreating the world of Alice in Wonderland at their summer showcase.

Children aged four to 11 from Hilary Thomas Dance will be on stage at Ferring Village Hall on Saturday, July 7.

Alice, the Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts with Fairy Ballerina Tales

Their ballet teacher, Hilary Thomas, published a children’s book to raise money towards the show, which celebrates the dance school’s fifth anniversary.

Hilary said: “The book income really helped to reduced the cost I passed on to parents for the costumes. Don’t they look great!

“There will be two shows. We also have a separate show for three to four-year-olds from my Fairy Ballerina Classes. They look cute, too.”

Fairy Ballerina Tales was published in December and may well be the first in a series of books.

Hilary, who has performed professionally as a contemporary dancer, wrote the story and self-published the book, with her sister Jennifer’s illustrations.

She said: “It is a magical book of ballet and fairies, a perfect read for any budding ballerina.”

The dance school is based at the village hall. Visit hilarythomasdance.co.uk