Chris Kew's Lost Identity exhibition in Littlehampton

Chris Kew Lost Identity
Chris Kew Lost Identity

Littlehampton Museum is hosting an exhibition of photographs by Chris Kew under the title Lost Identity from Wednesday, May 9-Friday, July 13.

Alice Millard, archives and exhibitions officer, said: “In partnership with Headway West Sussex, a charity offering support to those affected by acquired brain injuries, Chris has documented the effects that acquiring a brain injury at 18 has had upon his life.

“The Roger Butterworth Gallery will be filled with Chris’s unique black-and-white images alongside captions to describe his thoughts behind each photograph and provide an insight into his life. Chris describes photography as a wonderful way to connect with memories, many of which he lost when he suffered a brain injury. These photographs express Chris’s feelings of frustration and loneliness during his recovery in a way that will encourage visitors to reflect upon their own life experiences.”

Mon-Fri, 9-4.30; Sat 10.30-4.30; admission free.

For more stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-present-laughter-chichester-festival-theatre-until-may-12-1-8477745

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/forgotten-genius-rediscovered-in-chichester-1-8477067

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/80s-classics-in-new-musical-an-officer-and-a-gentleman-1-8477058

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/bioethical-inspirations-in-chichester-art-show-1-8477083

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/top-pianists-converge-on-worthing-1-8477090

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/japanese-fashions-on-show-in-worthing-1-8477116

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/mozart-double-bill-in-arundel-1-8477105