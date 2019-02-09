Brendan Cole heads to Brighton with his new show Show Man

Brendan Cole brings his new show Show Man to Theatre Royal Brighton on Saturday, February 16 at 2.30pm and 7.45pm, promising his most theatrical live tour production yet.

Show Man takes its inspiration from the magic of theatre and the movies and Brendan is keen for every single person who comes to the show to experience the most exceptional night of entertainment.

He is promising something for everyone: “There will be amazing talent on stage – including many of the Strictly dance styles which people love – along with live music, choreography full of excitement, intimacy, emotion and skill. There will be a lot of laughter and chat throughout the show.

“Anytime I create a new production, I get a real sense of excitement as I start choosing the mate-rial, the dancers and the musicians involved, and Show Man feels more exciting than anything I’ve done before.

“It has a dynamic new feel and will be quite different to my previous four productions. This new show is more theatrical than ever before. Five male dancers, three female dancers, choirs, a violinist and brand new staging which will allow the choreography to be exciting and different. Bigger and better lifts, some very strong theatrical numbers as well as a new look set, this promises to be something special.

“When producing any show, my aim is to wow the audience and give them everything they’d expect and much, much more. Whether it be great production values, exciting choreography, spectacular lighting and of course amazing talent from my sensational dancers and musicians, it’s so important to me to create a complete show.

“Over the last ten years we’ve created certain numbers throughout the different productions that have really stood out and we’ve loved performing. Subsequently we have had many requests from audiences asking that we perform them again. With this in mind, I’ve decided to recreate a handful of them for the new show.

“One in particular has been a personal favourite for me, Cinderella by Stephen Curtis Chapman. It’s a magical number, telling the story of a father and daughter, which I created with my baby girl Aurélia in mind shortly after her birth. I can’t wait to perform it again along with several other favourites as well as many very exciting and brand new numbers, all under the Show Man title. This really is becoming a very big show and I can’t wait to get it on the road.

“So if you love live music from one of the best touring bands you will ever see, as well as exciting and emotive dance and fancy a great night at the theatre, this show will be for you! I’d sug-gest you bring a friend as you’ll want to be dancing in the aisles throughout and if you know any Strictly fans, it might just make the perfect gift!”

