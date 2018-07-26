Arundel Museum summer exhibition!

Arundel Museum presents its summer exhibition 2018 of artworks created by students aged 15-18, all of whom whom attend local secondary schools.

Neil Lawson Baker will open the exhibition at the private view on August 5 at 4pm. The participating schools are: Bishop Luffa CE School, Chichester High School, Christ’s Hospital, Lancing College, The Regis Academy, Slindon College and St Philip Howard Catholic High School.

Spokesman Malcolm Farquharson said: “The pressure of end-of-year examinations and external moderation have not deterred the teachers from promoting their students’ work and all were keen to be part of this unique show. The individually-chosen 80 GCSE and A level examination pieces that form the exhibition have been selected from more than 1,000 artworks.

“The exhibition in our Jubilee Gallery runs from August 6–September 2, open every day from 10am to 4pm and is also part of Arundel Festival and Arundel Art Trail which takes place during the exhibition period.”

Museum trustee Suzanne Evans, who has curated the student summer exhibition, said: “This is our fourth summer exhibition, I have again been amazed by the standard of work produced by the students. There is a real treat in store, not to be missed, for everyone who has the opportunity to see young artists’ work.

“They are truly-inspirational pieces. A registered charity, the independent Arundel Museum is fast gaining a great reputation for its diverse programme of exhibitions, talks, community projects and events.”

www.arundelmuseum.org.

