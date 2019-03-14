Artist Jan Blemmings explores the landscape for Chichester show

Painter and printmaker Jan Blemmings offers an exhibition in the Wilson room at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from March 12-24.

“My last show at the Oxmarket was in 2015 and this new show reflects the intervening time spent focusing on my landscape painting and drawing,” she says.

“I enjoy working outdoors in the landscape where I draw and paint in all weather conditions. I then work from my sketches and memories of a place to create further works in my studio in Southsea.

“For me there is an energy in every landscape – a movement or sense of movement, the juxtaposition of forms and tension. The ever-changing light activates or quietens the forms, releasing the energy or creating stillness, the work moving between representation and abstraction.

“It is my emotion and reaction to the place and the conditions that can be seen in my work.

“I hope this exhibition will give a sense of place and transmit some of my energy and enjoyment through the paintings

“During my many visits to St Davids, Pembrokeshire, I return to two favourite painting spots. One is Towyn camping field overlooking Carn Llidi and Carn Penberry.

“The high winds often make the clouds race, creating fast moving shadows and rapid changes in colour.

“At other times the rain and low cloud can transform the colour and the forms.

“The second is Porthclais a steep-sided harbour that cuts across the Wales Coastal path with its solid harbour wall, dramatic cliffs at its entrance and the remnants of old lime kilns.”

“I originally studied dress, design and textiles at Bath College specialising in printed textiles and then worked in education for many years. I’ve always been an artist printmaker, exhibiting regularly in group shows. I have attended part-time art courses at Winchester School of Art, Southampton College of Art and West Dean College. For the last seven years I have worked from my studio in Southsea where I live.”

www.janblemmings.co.uk





