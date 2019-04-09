Artist Fabian Perez's latest collection to be unveiled in Chichester

Artist Fabian Perez is launching a new collection with a UK gallery tour which includes Chichester.

Senior gallery manager Amy Jackson said: “Perez, who has won countless prestigious awards for his work and was one of the official artists to the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games, will tour Clarendon Fine Art and Whitewall Galleries around the UK.

“Whitewall Galleries in Chichester are thrilled to be one of the selected galleries and will be unveiling his new collection on Saturday, April 13 from 11am-1pm.

“Now Based in LA, but originally from Argentina, Perez has painted many of the world’s most famous faces including footballer Lionel Messi, Pope Francis, Rihanna, Sugar Ray Leonard and UK comedy genius John Bishop and is one of the world’s most collected artists. “In the past two years he has received an extraordinary five major awards. Most recently he received the International Dante Alighieri art critics’ award 2017, the International Francisco Goya curators’ award 2017 and the Art Tour International Magazine Master of Contemporary Art Award 2017.”

His new art collection is Intimos Momentos of which he says “A quiet conversation, a pause for reflection, a passionate embrace on the dance floor…these are the intimate moments that inspire my work, that offer a fleeting glimpse of another life.”

Amy added: “That other life that Perez refers to has been well documented over the years, and all the hours he spent in the underground bars and nightclubs of Buenos Aires in his youth, which had an immense impact on his oeuvre.

“His work often represents experiences and memories from his youth, portraying an interesting cast of characters ranging from seductive and beautiful women to the enigmatic man in the dark suit based on his own father, who ran nightclubs, tango clubs and bordellos.”

Contact the Chichester gallery on 01243 531495 to be invited to the event.

