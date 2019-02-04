Artist Danielle O’Connor Akiyama to visit Chichester

Artist Danielle O’Connor Akiyama will be making a personal appearance at Whitewall Galleries in Chichester as the guest of honour at a private view of her new exhibition (Sunday, February 10, 3-5pm).

Gallery manager Amy Jackson said: “The Florence Biennale President’s Choice award winner will personally unveil Only Love, a life-affirming and beautiful tribute to her personal view that ‘that’s all we are really here for.’

“Alongside some exquisite original works, Only Love includes a magnificent new trio of hand-signed and hand finished canvas editions. The collection combines impressionism and abstraction, philosophy and aesthetics, inner radiance and external illumination and is both personal and profound.

“A world-renowned artist and inspirational thinker, Danielle has received numerous awards for her paintings which she describes as ‘sanctuaries for the soul.’ Her deceptively-loose, impressionistic style disguises the intricacy of her brushwork and the stylish formality of each composition.

“The vibrant palette, fascinating fusion of eastern and western techniques and a distinctive vocabulary of signs and symbols make up Danielle’s unique artistic language, rendering her work instantly recognisable.”

Amy added: “This is a fabulous exhibition of artwork which carries a genuinely-uplifting message of hope. We are thrilled to welcome Danielle into the gallery. She is a major figure on the world stage but also a warm and inspirational individual.”

