Time and Tide is the title of Andrea Scott’s debut exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery (May 22 to June 3).

Andrea said: “I’m very much looking forward to exhibiting for the first time at The Oxmarket. It’s a real privilege to be displaying my paintings in such a vibrant and historic setting and alongside so many talented artists.

“My exhibition is a small one but gives me the chance to air two examples of the abstract art I am now passionate to develop. I hope visitors passing through the lobby area will sense my exuberance for this style of painting or at the very least be intrigued by it!

“The impressionistic seascapes accompanying these larger panels show the influences I have, liv-ing so close to Hayling Island’s shoreline. The Scilly Isles and Cornwall too have been a lifelong inspiration with their wild rugged coastlines and quality of light. It is the drama and unpredicta-bility of the natural world which particularly appeals to me.

“Mostly I paint on large canvases where I feel free to impulsively and rapidly move the acrylics around to capture the atmosphere I’m after.

“Although I use brushes and palette knives, often I apply the paint with other suitable materials which may be to hand. This enhances the feeling of originality in the work I am undertaking as the paint and/or mixed media is manipulated experimentally across the picture surface. Striving towards an unrestrained rhythm is particularly liberating. Such a result of course can be elusive at times when the unexpected triggers a radical change of idea and direction, but it’s so much fun!

“I have enjoyed painting from childhood, but it was not until my own children left home that I expanded my working practice to what it has now become. The great support and encouragement of my family has enabled me to develop and to sell my paintings across the UK and internationally, something which never fails to amaze me! Last year I was fortunate enough to be shortlisted for the Chichester based National Open Art Competition, run by an independent organization which has done so much to foster and promote the arts locally and beyond.”

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/new-exhibition-at-arundel-gallery-1-8496722



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/special-cd-re-issue-marks-bernstein-centenary-in-chichester-1-8496720



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/moncrieff-bray-gallery-summer-exhibition-1-8496718



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/learning-disabled-showcase-in-brighton-1-8496713



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/young-chefs-line-up-in-worthing-1-8496699



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/classic-comedy-in-durrington-1-8496707