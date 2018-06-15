All you need to know about Sussex Day

Sussex Day is upon us – here's why we celebrate it and what's going on...

When is Sussex Day?

Sussex Day is celebrated on June 16 every year and provides an opportunity for the people of Sussex to celebrate the county's rich heritage and culture.

What is Sussex Day?

June 16 was chosen as Sussex Day as it is also the feast day of St Richard of Chichester, the patron saint of Sussex, whose body was translated from its original burial place, in the nave of Chichester Cathedral, to a shrine at the cathedral on June 16, 1276.

St Richard was the Bishop of Chichester from 1245 until his death in 1253.

Will the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a surprise trip down the A23 to for one of the many events taking place across the county?

Here are just some of the events taking place across East and West Sussex today to celebrate Sussex Day:

On Sussex Day, it has become a tradition that the following, from the Sussex Charter, is read in a handful of towns:

For all the people of the ancient kingdom of Sussex!

Let it be known: the 16 June of each and every year shall be known as Sussex Day.

Sussex day shall be celebrated according to the rites and traditions of Sussex.

Let it be known all the people of Sussex shall be responsible for the maintenance of those boundaries that join to those of our neighbours.

Let it be known all the people of Sussex shall be responsible for all the environs within those boundaries.

Let it be known, the people of Sussex shall recognise the inshore waters that lie inside a line drawn from Beachy Head, and extending to Selsey Bill as being, the Bay of Sussex.

Let it be known, the people of Sussex will undertake responsibility for the general well being of our neighbours.

Let it be known the people of Sussex shall be guardians of our wildlife.

Let it be known the people of Sussex will, through custom support all local business.

Finally, let it be known, as guardians of Sussex, we all know Sussex is Sussex … and Sussex won’t be druv!

In God we trust.

God Save the Queen!

---

