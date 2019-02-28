10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Dinner. Before West Dean’s head gardeners Jim Buckland and Sarah Wain retire at the end of March, there will be a special fundraising dinner towards a training scheme they will leave behind. An Evening with Jim Buckland and Sarah Wain will be in the Old Library, West Dean College of Arts and Conservation on Tuesday, March 5 (between 7-10pm).Tickets to the event cost £100 which comprises £30 for your ticket and a £70 gift-aidable donation to the Trainee Horticulturalist Fund. Tickets on 01243 818284.

2 Comedy. WemsFest’s second Comedy Night of 2019 on Friday, March 8 features no fewer than five top comedians plus host, curator and MC Jeff Lane. Performers include Keith Platt, a Yorkshire Al Murray whose food is laughter. Comedy at The Club starts at 8pm and tickets are £10 available from the Club, Bookends (Emsworth) and www.wegottickets.com.

3 Art. The little art gallery at West Wittering is marking its second anniversary with a retrospective exhibition over the weekend, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10. Linda Foskett said: “Please pop along and come and see the local art we will be exhibiting. We will be exhibiting original artwork from all the artists that have shown with us over the last year.” After the opening weekend, Retrospective II runs until April 19; opening times: 10.30am to 5pm, Thursday to Sunday, Rookwood Road, West Wittering, PO20 8LT.

4 Cinema. Tickets to see a selection of 2018’s biggest blockbusters in IMAX are now on sale for just £3. The annual Cineworld IMAX Film Festival is a one-day event taking place at 19 cinemas across the country including Chichester and Crawley on March 2. And to celebrate, Cineworld has lined up five films for readers to experience in IMAX for only £3. These include: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Bohemian Rhapsody; Ready Player One; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; and Deadpool 2.

5 Attractions. On Wednesday, March 6 (10am-1pm) Visit Chichester is bringing together some of the area’s top attractions under one roof to showcase all the beautiful south of England has to offer. From museums and zoos to coach hire and holiday lettings companies, the Leaflet Exchange, takes place at Chichester Festival Theatre and offers the perfect opportunity to collect information, speak to the people in the know and get inspired about days out or mini breaks in the region.

6 Music. Chichester City Band is now busy rehearsing for this year’s season of competitions, concerts and other events. The band and MD Rom Stanko have put together a programme of French and British musical favourites for a special concert on Saturday, March 2 in Chichester’s Assembly Room. The price (£10) includes interval nibbles and wine, and the concert starts at 7.30pm.

7 Music. One of Australia’s finest jazz musicians Brandon Allen (left) will be the guest on Friday, March 8 at La Havana Chichester. Also joining the Nic Saunders Trio will be the drummer for Ronnie Scott, Mark Fletcher and bassist Terry Pack. Music starts at 8.30pm with the support band. Entry on the door is only £10 with £5 for students. For tickets, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/la-havana-jazz-club or call/text 07709939993 for inquiries.

8 Comedy. Comedian Stephen Bailey, star of Channel 5’s Celebrity 5 Go Camping and ITV2’s The Stand Up Sketch Show is off on tour this spring with his brand-new show Our Kid including two nights in Brighton. Stephen will be performing at Brighton Komedia on Saturday, March 2 and on Friday, March 29.

9 Music. Grayshott Folk Club offers a ceilidh/barn dance on Friday, March 1 featuring The Oxford Nags (lower circle) at Grayshott Village Hall. Tickets on 01428 607096.

10 Music. Travel is the theme for Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra when they are in concert on Sunday, March 3 at 2.45pm at Brighton Dome.

