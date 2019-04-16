Worthing date as From The Jam celebrate 40th anniversary of All Mod Cons

From The Jam bring their All Mod Cons – 40th Anniversary Tour to Worthing’s Assembly Hall on April 20.

Spokeswoman Kasia Wardman said: “From the Jam is comprised of former The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon, and Andy Fairclough on Hammond and piano.

“The band will be touring the UK, celebrating the 40th Anniversary of The Jam’s third studio album, All Mod Cons playing it in its entirety. As well as classics such as Down in The Tube Station at Midnight and A Bomb in Wardour Street, the band are also excited about playing Billy Hunt, Mr Clean and the The Butterfly Collector, which only featured on the US release of All Mod Cons originally.

“Over the past 12 years From the Jam have toured relentlessly, having played almost 1,000 headline shows in the UK since their inception in 2007. Throughout this time, they’ve gained a reputation for the kind of incendiary live performances that sealed the reputation of The Jam all those years ago.

“In 2007 Russell Hastings was fronting The Gift (which featured Rick Buckler) when he was joined on stage by Bruce Foxton (who was touring with Casbah Club) for a one-off performance. This performance sparked the genesis of From The Jam, and an enduring partnership between Foxton and Hastings.

“Off-stage Foxton and Hastings wrote the album Back In The Room, released in 2012, which received critical acclaim and solidified Foxton & Hastings as an excellent and contemporary song-writing duo. They then returned to the studio in 2016 to record and release Smash The Clock, which reached number 31 in the UK charts. The album also entered the independent album chart at number four, whilst the vinyl edition entered the vinyl chart at number seven.”

