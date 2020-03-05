Sussex choirs converge for major festival

One of the biggest choir festivals in Sussex makes a return to the Regis Centre in Bognor this spring.

Choirfest, now in its fourth year, is back bigger and better with nine choirs now confirmed to perform over the weekend March 14 and 15.

The festival, a collaboration between West Sussex-based Arun Arts and Bersted Arts, is a non-competitive event that welcomes a diverse range of community choirs from Hampshire across to East Sussex.

Will Hackett, one of the event organisers, said: “The aim is to bring together some of the region’s talented but otherwise unknown community choirs and showcase their talents to the community without the pressure of competing against each other.

“The fact that it is non-competitive is one of the main attractions of this festival, and what makes it different from many similar events.There are so many talented community choirs out there, as we have discovered over the last four years, but many are put off by the competitive element. A lot just want to share their joy of music and their vocal talents with the public without the pressure of having to compete against others – which to them goes against the whole idea of community singing.

“Over the last few years we’ve discovered and showcased so many talented choirs from across the south that wouldn’t otherwise have been given a platform or an opportunity to perform in an event and at a venue such as this.

“After an afternoon of rehearsing and networking, each of the choirs takes to the stage to perform in front of a packed audience in the Alexandra Theatre before all coming together onstage in a showstopping finale. Some of the choirs confirmed to take part include The Igloo Choir from Wickham in Hampshire, Voices Unlimited from Hove, Singers Rechoired from Worthing, Chi Choir from Chichester and Spinnaker Chorus from Portsmouth.”

Tickets for either the Saturday or Sunday performances of ChoirFest are £8 from the Regis Centre box office 01243 861010 or http://www.regiscentre.co.uk



