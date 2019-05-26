Summer fayre coming up for popular Littlehampton choir

The Edwin James Festival Choir will be holding their annual Summer Fayre on Saturday, June 1 with stalls in both the Hall and Garden at Littlehampton United Church on the corner of the High Street.

Spokeswoman Madeleine Wadley said: " The choir have been collecting items all year to sell at the Fayre to raise funds towards the cost of running their Prom Concert, ‘Magical Movie Musicals’.

"The Fayre opens at 12.30pm and will run throughout the afternoon to 3.30pm with entry costing just 20p. There will be lots to attract visitor’s attention including bric-a-brac, clothes, books, jewellery, plants, tombolas with great prizes, a grand raffle, delicious cakes and lots more. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a refreshing cup of tea or coffee together with a sandwich or cake.

"Meanwhile the Choir are continuing rehearsals for their Prom Concert which will be performed at three venues this year, Littlehampton, Felpham and Midhurst. The first of the concerts featuring the choir and orchestra will be held at St James the Great Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton on Saturday, 15th June at 7.30pm. Songs from some of the best movie musicals will be featured including The Greatest Showman, Mary Poppins, Lion King, Wicked, Moulin Rouge, Summer Holiday and A Star is Born. The second half of the concert will satisfy the most seasoned of traditional Promenaders with all the usual favourites.

"Tickets are £10 for adults, £4 for children and can be obtained by telephoning 01243 582330. The concert will be in aid of St Wilfrid’s, St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree House hospices."