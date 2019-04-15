Skerryvore head to Emsworth

Skerryvore have got a gig lined up in Emsworth on Tuesday, April 16.

Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “When two brothers got together with three friends on the west coast Scottish Island of Tiree to form Skerryvore in 2005 they were under no illusion about the task ahead of them.

“Fast forward 14 years and the band have grown to seven members, have won Scottish Traditional music’s Live Act of the Year twice and toured to no fewer than 30 countries throughout the world. Added to this they’ve founded their own music festival (Oban Live), recorded five highly-acclaimed albums, and arrive in Emsworth on Tuesday, April 16 having started this year playing in Scotland before moving to the USA, Holland, Denmark, Australia, and then back to the USA.

“Their energetic brand of contemporary Scottish traditional music portrayed through two bagpipe players and a mix of fiddle, guitars, keyboards, bass, pipes, whistles, and accordions has won them legions of fans – as healthy advance bookings for their Emsworth Baptist Church show provide clear evidence. Over half the audience is travelling to Emsworth from outside the immediate area.

“Skerryvore’s Emsworth show starts at 8pm and tickets are available from Bookends (Emsworth) and http://www.wegottickets.com.”

