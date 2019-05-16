Huge fun is the promise behind Findon Village Summer Revels

St John the Baptist C of E Primary School will once again be hosting the Findon Village Summer Revels on Saturday, May 18.

Providing fun for the whole family, the Revels are now more than 160 years old and have a rich history. They have become a much-loved village tradition.

Spokeswoman Sadie Collis said: “The fun begins at 11am with a procession down to Pond Green for country dancing before midday as children from the school celebrate the beginning of the festivities by performing dances around the maypole.

“After that, visitors can browse the wide range of stalls and take part in a plethora of exciting activities from giant inflatable assault courses to speed cage football challenges and fairground rides.

“There’s even an inflatable Total Wipeout for the more energetic of visitors!

“For the music-lovers The Worthing Steel Band will be performing uplifting and funky tunes for the crowd to enjoy, while the brave and dexterous can enjoy learning some basic circus skills from experienced professionals who will be sharing some of the tricks of the trade.

We are hugely excited to announce that Extreme Mountain Bike will be performing their award winning stunt show.

“The Extreme Mountain Bike Show is the UK & Europe’s number one Mountain Bike, Trials/BMX demonstration Team lead by the Multiple British and European Mountain Bike Trials Champion Danny Butler!

“That’s not all. With scrumptious cakes, a beer tent, barbeque, candyfloss and lashings of tea, coffee and ice cream on sale, there’s something on offer to tempt everyone’s taste buds.

Admission is free (prior ticket booking is not required), and with proceedings wrapping up at 3pm, there’s plenty of time to enjoy the celebrations at this year’s Findon Village Summer Revels.”



