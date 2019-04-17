Doves confirm Brighton date this summer

Doves have confirmed summer shows including Brighton Racecourse on Friday 26th July

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “One of British music’s rarest treasures, Doves’ reputation as a committed and consistent albums band is gilded by timeless singles including There Goes The Fear, Pounding and Black And White Town.

"The Manchester band’s four albums to date, the Mercury Prize-nominated brace of Lost Souls and The Last Broadcast, followed by Some Cities and Kingdom Of Rust stand as monuments of refined song writing craft. Each recalls the band’s broad span of musical reference points, from the glinting riches of golden age soul and gritty garage to the woody rhythms of folk. Beyond their dancefloor-friendly singles, Doves’ universe moved around emotive soundscapes and gently sparkling love letters. Demand for their sell-out live performances saw them routinely headlining festival stages, from repeated Glastonbury appearances to 2003’s Teenage Cancer Trust concerts and the BBC Electric Proms.

“Doves stepped off stage in 2010 and Jimi Goodwin, Andy and Jez Williams went their separate ways for an indefinite period. Yet the lines between them remained connected and their three-decade long friendship persisted as the hiatus drew on. In the absence of a plan, the next chapter began to fall into place and in 2018 they announced their long-awaited return. The deafening response to the news that Doves would play their cherished songs again has set the optimistic course for what lies ahead.

“Doves promise a superb night of entertainment. Be sure to get your tickets for a perfect Summer’s evening, gigs not to be missed.”

Tickets for the Doves – Brighton Racecourse July 2019 show will be available from Friday 19th April, 10am through PRE-SALE HERE: http://bit.ly/DOVESBRIGHTON then general sale from http://eventim.co.uk on Tuesday 23rd April, 10am.

Friday 26th July 2019

BRIGHTON - Racecourse

Box Office No: 0844 249 1000

Website – eventim.co.uk

Doors – 4.00pm

General Ticket price - £37.50