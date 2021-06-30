Walberton Gardeners Club offer debut event

Spokesman Jill Brown said: “Everyone has been working very hard in their gardens during the lockdown and are keen to show what they have been growing and making. There are lots of classes including Handicrafts, floral art, cookery, fruit and vegetables, pot plants and cut flowers. Children also have their own section, which includes a Bake-Off showstopper class. There will also be a fun dog show. For more information our website is walberton-gardeners-club.com.”