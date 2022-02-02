Two big one-day music festivals hit Brighton this spring

Land Beyond

Noughty 90s Festival is on Saturday, April 30; the Land Beyond Festival is on Sunday, May 1. Both are at Waterhall, Waterhall Road, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 8YR from 12-10pm; last entry 5pm; age 18-plus.

Spokesman Simon Darcy Abbott said: “Following on from its highly successful launch last year in Newcastle that saw over 20,000 ravers party the night away for two massive nights, the Noughty 90s Festival lands on the Waterhall ground, Brighton on April 30.

“The biggest names of the noughties and nineties are set to grace the stage, performing legendary iconic tracks that provided the soundtrack to two of the most important decades in music history.

“This year the line-up is bigger than ever, with those 5ive bad boys, the boy band super group Boyzlife, Fatman Scoop, S Club, East 17, Snap, Baby D, Livin Joy, N-Trance, garage royalty DJ Luck & MC Neat, superstar DJ Brandon Block and more all set to take revellers right back in time to those hedonistic nights on the dancefloor.

“Boasting four huge named stage hosts TBA, Pop Hits, Clockwork Orange, Garage Nation and AWOL as well as classic funfair rides a plenty, a 90s arcade fun in our gaming station zone, throwback Retro Bars, gourmet street food, a super lavish VIP area for those looking to smooze in style and even a full on RnB Roller Disco, the Noughty 90s Festival is the ultimate throwback festival in the UK.”

Simon added: “After an unforeseen two-year break due to the pandemic, the audio visual sensation that is the Land Beyond Festival is back in its hometown of Brighton.

“Having previously hosted music royalty such as Dizzee Rascal and Shy FX and with a 10,000 capacity, this highly respected electronic dance music festival returns to the Waterhall ground on Sunday May 1, seeing off the first bank holiday of the year in style.

“A host of the biggest names in electro dance will take to the three stages, in a setting that promises countless Instagram opportunities, unparalleled decoration and a whole host of unique surprises.

“First launched at the East Brighton Park in the summer of 2019, the festival saw the legendary likes of Dizzee Rascal, Ocean Wisdom, Shy FX, Darkzy, Turno and many more take to the Main Stage, whilst the iconic Garage Nation took over the outdoor arena earning rave reviews and a loyal following wanting more.