Royal Blood offer first Brighton show in four years
They will be at the Brighton Centre on September 15, their first homecoming show since 2017.
The band said: “Almost four years later and for our last show of the year, playing our shared hometown, Brighton is going to be pure glory. See you there.”
Tickets for the Brighton show go sale from 9am on Friday, September 3.
The Brighton date adds to Royal Blood’s upcoming touring schedule, which also features an Eden Project show and an intimate sold-out show in Lincoln. The Mysterines again complete the bill at the Eden Project, while the Lincoln date features fellow Brighton band Tigercub.
Royal Blood will embark upon their biggest European tour to date in March 2022 before they return home to the UK for a run of huge arena dates, including the largest show of their career at The O2 in London. The Amazons will support at all UK arena shows.