Royal Blood offer first Brighton show in four years

Royal Blood

The band said: “Almost four years later and for our last show of the year, playing our shared hometown, Brighton is going to be pure glory. See you there.”

Tickets for the Brighton show go sale from 9am on Friday, September 3.

The Brighton date adds to Royal Blood’s upcoming touring schedule, which also features an Eden Project show and an intimate sold-out show in Lincoln. The Mysterines again complete the bill at the Eden Project, while the Lincoln date features fellow Brighton band Tigercub.