James Morrison confirms Brighton date

James Morrison

It will feature top-ten hits You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, You Make It Real, Broken Strings and I Won’t Let You Go, plus a selection of fan favourites.

The 22-date tour includes a major London show at the Palladium and will see James play to a total audience of approximately 45,000 people.

James said: “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows.

“Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them. I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour.

“I am buzzing to be back in a room with all my fans sharing my best songs. I can’t wait to see you all, it’s going to be amazing!”

The dates are:

MARCH 2022

10th – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

11th – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

12th – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

14th – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

15th – Oxford, New Theatre

17th – Bournemouth, Pavillion Theatre

18th – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

19th – Stoke on Trent, Victoria Hall

21st – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

22nd – Bath, Forum

25th – Stockton, Globe

26th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

28th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

29th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

30th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

APRIL 2022

1st – Sheffield, City Hall

2nd – Newcastle, 02 City Hall

4th – Brighton Dome

6th – London, Palladium

8th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

9th – Aberdeen, Music Hall

10th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall