Dinomania gives children the opportunity to get up close to large walking dinosaurs

There will be just 400 tickets available for the fun-filled interactive dinosaur experience and organisers expect these to sell out quickly.

The Dinomania event is aimed at children aged three to 12 and will take place in the east hall at Durrington High School on August 21. Tickets are £15 per person, with under twos free.

Organiser Alexandria Tuck said: “With two venues sold out and others getting close, tickets won’t be around for long.

One of Dinomania's dinosaurs with TV presenter Richard Arnold

“During the experience, little ones can check out the mini-museum with real fossils, replicas and loads of fascinating facts. The exhibit includes items from all your favourite dinosaurs, like the T-rex, Raptor, full-sized Triceratops and Ankylosaurus. But be warned, the incredible model dinosaurs are large and realistic, so there is a mild scare factor - keep this in mind when booking your place.”

There will be two sessions on the day, at 11am and 2pm, with only 200 tickets available per session.

The award-winning YouTube rangers from Dinomania will teach families all about the creatures. Baby dinosaurs will go around the crowd and for an additional small cost, the dinosaur meet and greet encounter at the end of the show can be added for £5 per family.

Meet and greet tickets will be made available to purchase two to three weeks prior to the event, on a first come first served basis, as only 35 will be available.

The dinosaur experience has large walking dinosaurs that walk among the crowds and all attendees are sat on the floor, which means the dinosaurs get very close. For those less able, there will be limited seating around the sides.