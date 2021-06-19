Brighton & Hove Pride unveil exciting plans for LGBTQ+ festival

Pride

Paul Kemp, director of Brighton Pride, said: “Although we are unable to hold our usual large-scale Pride events this year, we are thrilled to announce Pride at the Ironworks, supported by Tesco, an extensive season of smaller LGBTQ+ cultural events supporting LGBTQ+ artists and the wider community while fundraising for our essential local charities and community groups that do such essential work all year round.

“Feedback from our recent annual survey, that almost 3,000 people responded to, highlighted the desire for accessible and varied Pride activity throughout the year. Pride at the Ironworks will be a season of cabaret, comedy and live music, campaigning and politics celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and diversity, and part of a fantastic new year-round cultural calendar that views the world through a variety of lenses, amplifying unheard voices into the mainstream.

“We are thrilled that one of our first events will be to support Trans Pride Brighton delivering their 2021 online events from the Ironworks, and The Identity Project, a stunning collection of portraits of the LGBTQ+ community will premiere simultaneously at the Ironworks and the Jubilee Library during our Pride month celebrations.

“We are also engaging and collaborating with other local organisations, producers and artists as well as continuing to work with our existing contractors and staff working on plans for next year to make Pride 2022 more spectacular than ever.”

Paul added: We were hugely grateful for the support of the Culture Recovery Fund: Grants Programme that allowed us to continue our planning for in-person Pride events for this year and develop a fuller year-round diverse cultural programme as well as well as progressing our advance planning for 2022.

“Our initial Pride cultural season will run from August to September and will launch a year-round programme incorporating Black History Month in October, LGBTQ+ History Month in February and potentially a Winter Pride season.

“The need for community has never been stronger and as one of Europe’s biggest Pride Festivals we are delighted that some of our regular partners, and some new ones, are continuing to support us through these challenging times, and we are looking forward to announcing our launch season in the next few weeks.

“In keeping with our core aims, every ticket will include a charity contribution to ensure we continue to raise funds for our essential local charities and community groups.”