Brighton celebration of 21 years of music-making

As part of their celebrations, the company will be performing The Big Broadway Sing on Saturday, October 16 at St Mary’s Church in Kemptown, Brighton. There will be two performances, at 3pm and 7pm.

The Big Broadway Sing will feature chorus numbers from classic and contemporary Broadway and West End shows with an ensemble of more than 65 singers.

The evening will feature songs from Oklahoma, Something Rotten, The Lion King, Curtains, Ragtime, West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Kiss Me Kate, Carousel, Titanic and many more, under the direction of conductor Simon Gray. The cast features many experienced local singers, some of whom have appeared in West End shows and national tours as well as with Sussex-based companies.

The concert will be hosted by TV and stage actor Brian Capron best known for his role as serial killer, Richard Hillman in Coronation Street.

Tickets are £15 available on 01273 553665/555089 (If no reply, leave a message and you will be called back; the best time to call is 8am-10am and 5pm-10pm).

Or you can get your tickets online from Ticket Source.

Music Theatre 2000, founded and run by musician Simon Gray, is a Brighton-based company presenting a wide variety of music performances.