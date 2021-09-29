Biggest names in Drum & Bass head to Bognor Regis

Sheiks - Micky Finn

Spokesman Tony Gettins said: “Newly formed Drum & Bass events team Generations has put together a line-up of some of world’s biggest and most influential artists to perform at the club. The event has therefore been named DNB Legends.

“Bognor Regis is no stranger to the Drum & Bass scene. The Mud Club which closed in 2016 (previously The Empire) hosted many famous names and artists in their time. However, Generations event will be the first of its kind with such a huge line-up of pioneers of the scene.

“Confirmed artists now include legendary DJs Micky Finn, Grooverider and Mampi Swift who have all produced music and performed for several decades, and all considered icons. These artists helped create and form the music as we know it now. Also included in the line-up are current top performers MC Eksman, MC Funsta, MC Bassman, DJ Ego Trippin and DJ Agro who are all considered huge names locally, nationally and further afield.

“Sheiks nightclub is arguably one of the premier clubs on the south coast. With 1500 capacity, two floors, roof-top terrace, six bars, four dance floors and one of the region’s best sound and light systems, it is unrivalled in its class.

“The club is powered by a funktion-one sound system which produces one of the best quality loudspeaker outputs in the world and is used in iconic venues such as Berghain (Berlin), Space (Ibiza) and others. The venue is complete with 2500mw colour laser and two Co2 jets that create a phenomenal and unforgettable experience for visitors.

“The team at Generations is composed of three generations of both performers and ravers who were inspired to put together the event due to the prolonged and devastating effects of lockdown on the hospitality industry, as well as bringing Drum & Bass identity back to Bognor Regis and surrounding areas.

“They also aim for the event to provide a platform for local upcoming and promising artists to perform alongside the renowned headlining acts.