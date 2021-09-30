Amberley Museum annual Autumn Gathering is back this weekend

Annual autumn gathering at Amberely Museum

Every year on the first Sunday of October, an Autumn Gathering has taken place to celebrate the Museum, its collections, volunteers and to show a number of historic vehicles that have visited the museum over the years.

At the first Autumn Gathering in October 1978, the museum brought together enthusiasts from different areas of historic collections, heritage crafts and transport. This encouraged the growth of the museum collections and lead to the official opening of the museum in 1979.

You can celebrate this anniversary event with Amberley Museum this Sunday (October 3) and see a variety of more than 170 vehicles on display dating from 1896-1970.

The oldest vehicle will be an 1896 Benz which will be brought by Gordon Cobbold who has attended every Autumn Gathering at Amberley since it started.

More than of the motor cars on display were built before the second world war, and feature major makes of the era such as Rolls Royce, Austin 7s, Morgan, Humber and Standard.

There will be an unusual, yet special reunion of two Wallis & Steevens Steam Rollers. This will be the first time they have been together since they were built in 1938.

The museum’s Racksaw Bench will be running for the first time in three years by a visiting steam traction engine.

Visitors can chat, learn and reminisce with volunteers and vehicle owners, across the museum grounds.

The museum’s Vintage Buses and Steam Train will be giving passenger rides throughout the day.

Tickets are selling fast for this weekend event. Advanced booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.

To book your tickets and more information go to: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/autumn-gathering/

The Limeburners Café will be open until 4pm, with seating both inside and outside on the café terrace and you may also bring picnics. The site is wheelchair accessible, and dogs are welcome on a lead.