Art and environmentalism meet in Worthing

Worthing grass roots organisation Creative Waves is running a crowd funding campaign to produce a unique sculptural recycling bin for Worthing beach, free educational workshops for all and an exhibition on Worthing Pier.

The crowd funding bid expires on Wednesday, August 7.

The aim is to create a positive impact to reduce waste, working in partnership with Worthing Borough Council, to highlight ways the community can make a difference both culturally and environmentally.

The recycling bin will be managed by the council and will be an eye-catching reminder to everyone to reduce waste and to stop plastic pollution in our seas, says Nadia Chalk, co-director of Creative Waves.

“Our workshops will promote well-being through collaborative, creative activities that motivate us to make a difference within our community.

“ Some of the artwork created will be printed for our annual exhibition on Worthing pier.

“The community exhibition, themed on recycling, will be easily accessible and free to view every day of the year, April 2020-2021.”

With initial support funding from Worthing Borough Council and Worthing Home, they want the campaign to build momentum with help from invested supporters and local businesses, in return for sponsorship opportunities.

“Interested parties can contribute to our crowdfunding page on the Spacehive website: Creative Ways to Reduce Waste

“The project is inspired by our responsibility to reduce our waste and how the acceleration of global waste is threatening wildlife, the environment and all of us.

“The functional, public sculpture will be used to attract attention and visually motivate people to recycle and be more aware of the volume of waste we all produce.

“We are now looking for crowd support to raise our funding target to £24,825 and enable us to inspire and work with people of all ages across Worthing.”

The Spacehive campaign can be found on: https://www.spacehive.com/creativewaves.

Creative Waves Community Arts, is a not for profit CIC founded by local artists Vanessa Breen and Nadia Chalk in 2011.

Their energy and enthusiasm for creative collaborations gives them a relentless drive to design and organise projects that involve the local community whilst improving public spaces.

“Creative Waves has a successful track record working on exciting, innovative public art and community projects across West Sussex, working with museums, schools, colleges, councils and community groups.”

They launched Art on the Pier in 2012, showcasing the artwork of 60 local artists – the start of something special.

“Since then it has grown annually, and thousands of local children have also benefited from displaying their artwork.

“The educational heritage projects have engaged a whole new audience and the colourful translucent panels that glow vibrantly all year round make people smile every day of the year, whatever the weather.

“We aim to inspire people and inject art into the community by collaborating and sharing our wealth of experience, talent and creativity.”

