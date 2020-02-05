April Verch & Joe Newberry to play Chidham Village Hall.

April Verch & Joe Newberry will be offering something different when they play Chidham Village Hall.

Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “Chidham Village Hall is used to staging international musicians but it’s doubtful whether they’ve ever come across a duo like April Verch & Joe Newberry who play there on Thursday, February 13. The two Canadian and USA musicians are on a 20-date concert tour of the UK and taking time out from performing with their own bands to showcase their talents on fiddle, banjo and guitar, not to mention April’s award winning step-dancing prowess and their joint vocal harmonies. With the traditional music of Ontario, and Missouri at its core the two musicians play blues, old-timey, and bluegrass tunes which often belie the fact that they are scores of years old.”

Verch & Newberry take to the stage at 8pm. Tickets are available from Bookends (Emsworth), Harbour Records (Emsworth) and www.wegottickets.com.

Tom Hanks on fine form!



Have you managed to work out the ending?



Great fun with the new David Copperfield film



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue



Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date