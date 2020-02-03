Anita Baker to headline The Love Supreme festival for her farewell UK concert

Eight-time Grammy-winning soul star Anita Baker will perform in the UK for the first time in 13 years this summer at an exclusive show at the Love Supreme Jazz Festival in East Sussex.

The legendary vocalist, whose iconic songs such as ‘Sweet Love’, ‘Giving You The Best That I Got’ and ‘Caught Up In The Rapture’ sold over 15 million copies and propelled her to international superstardom in the 1980s, will headline Love Supreme on Saturday July 4th. The concert carries extra significance as the show forms part of Baker’s Farewell Tour and will be her last ever UK concert.

Anita Baker said: “I’m so happy to be returning to the UK after all this time. I have such fond memories of playing at the Royal Albert Hall all those years ago and it’s going to be a magical experience reconnecting with my UK fans and doing it all again one last time at Love Supreme this summer!”

Baker joins this year’s Love Supreme line-up alongside multi-million-selling R&B outfit TLC, who come to the UK to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album CrazySexyCool, ‘70s soul stars The Isley Brothers, who return to the UK for the first time in over 10 years, Brazilian bossa nova legend Sergio Mendes, who performs his only UK festival show of the year, and master US saxophonist Charles Lloyd, who makes his debut at the festival with his Kindred Spirits group.

Now in its 8th year, Love Supreme is Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival and will return to the picturesque setting of the South Downs in East Sussex from Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th July 2020.

Additional names will be announced in due course.

Tickets start at £54 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com.