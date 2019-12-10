Angmering Chorale presents Choirs at Christmas on Saturday, December 14 at Angmering School, BN16 4H.

The concert starts at 6.30pm and will involve three school choirs as well as Patcham Silver Band.

The schools are Swiss Gardens Primary School, Chesswood Junior School and Goring C of E Primary School.

The schools will each sing their own songs and then join in with the Chorale in Wassail! by Alexander L’Estrange.

There will be plenty of audience participation.

The band will play two sets and will accompany the carols.

There will be a grand raffle and interval refreshments

Tickets for the concert are available from the Chorale box office on 01243 554501.

You can also get your tickets from Cooper Adams Estate Agents or from Owen Electrical, Rustington.

Tickets will also be available on the door.

More details can be found on the Chorale’s website at http://www.theangmeringchorale.org.uk.

