Angela Zanders and Jacquelyn Fugelle to perform at Chichester's Oxmarket

Daphne Casdagli and Catherine Barnes are delighted that pianist Angela Zanders has agreed to perform a recital of 20th century and contemporary music within their exhibition of prints and paintings in the Oxmarket Gallery, as a contribution to the Festival of Chichester.

Angela is a classical piano tutor at the University of Chichester and is known in the city for her work in promoting the accessibility of classical music.

Catherine said: “Her evening recital on Friday, July 5 has been specially planned to complement the paintings and prints in the exhibition, and to exploit the characteristics of the Oxmarket’s unique 1910 Bechstein piano. She will introduce and perform works by Rachmaninov, Berg, Cecilia McDowall, Lili Boulanger, Poulenc, Ravel and Debussy.”

Angela was born in London and studied at The Purcell School, Trinity College of Music and Goldsmiths’ College, University of London. She won an Austrian Government Scholarship for study at the Hochschule für Musik, Vienna. At Trinity College, Angela won many competitions and awards.

Angela has a special interest in promoting the accessibility of classical music and has been giving lecture-recitals for many years, including at Birkbeck College, University of London, for the WEA and U3A and in Chichester.

She has given recitals all over the UK, including venues such as London’s Wigmore Hall, South Bank, St. Martin’s-in-the-Fields and at St. David’s Hall in Cardiff. She has broadcast for BBC Radio 3 and has given performances throughout Europe and in Australia and New Zealand, both as soloist and accompanist and as pianist in the Solarek Piano Trio, which she formed in 1992.

For ten years Angela was accompanist at the Centre for Young Musicians in London.

Angela’s recital of 20th century and contemporary piano music is sponsored by artists Daphne Casdagli and Catherine Barnes and is at 7.30pm on Friday, July 5 at the Oxmarket Gallery, off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. The full programme is on http://www.oxmarket.com.

Also performing as part of the series soprano Jacquelyn Fugelle. This year’s lunchtime recital, accompanied by Christopher Johnston, has a theme of love, with songs by Ravel, Rodrigo, Barber, Jonathan Dove, Korngold, Lehar and Offenbach (Oxmarket, Thursday, July 4, 12.30pm).

Portsmouth-born Jacquelyn Fugelle has had an international singing career, performing in opera, operetta, oratorio and recital. Whilst studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama she was a prize winner in the Kathleen Ferrier Memorial Competition and was given a prestigious Royal Society of Arts Decca Prize which enabled her to complete her studies in Rome and Vienna.

Jacquelyn has an extensive oratorio repertoire. She has given over twenty performances of Handel’s Messiah at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, London. Brahms Requiem, Verdi

Requiem and Creation at the Royal Festival Hall and Carmina Burana at the Barbican to name but a few. She was soprano soloist in a special performance of Mendelssohn`s

Elijah at St Paul`s Cathedral conducted by Kurt Masur.

Christopher Johnston is a graduate of the University of Chichester where he studied under Terence Allbright. He has performed widely in the region, and now runs his own music school www.chiarunpiano.co.uk. He will also be performing on Sunday, July 7 at the Oxmarket from 4-5pm in a free concert, with some of his pupils. Suitable for children.

The full programme is on www.oxmarket.com

The exhibition of paintings by Catherine Barnes and prints by Daphne Casdagli is open from July 2-14 from 10 to 4.30 daily except Monday, July 8. Admission is free.

