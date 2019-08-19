All the scandals.... who did what to whom in Steyning!

The Steyning Scandal Walk will offer Secrets of a Sussex Market Town, 1547-1947 on Sunday, August 25 from 10am-12.30pm in the company of Janet Pennington.

Meet at the Steyning Centre car park (not the library car park), opposite the church of St Andrew & St Cuthman, Church Street, Steyning, BN44 3XZ.

Janet says: “Discover who did what, where and with whom! Steyning’s attractive timber-framed buildings and flint cottages hide many secrets from the past – come and discover some of them if you dare.

“We will be exploring the streets and twittens of Steyning with many scandalous stories, all researched through local documentary sources.

“There are plenty of stops, and dogs on leads are welcome. If you are easily shocked, this is not the walk for you!”

Fee payable on the day is £5. The walk will be repeated on Sunday, September 15 at the same time.

This walk is not suitable for children.

8 Hotels offers fascinating evening in Chichester's Minerva Theatre



Summer holiday fun