Actor James Nesbitt will judge the 2019 Festival of Chichester shop window competition

The Missing and Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt will take time off from his Chichester Festival Theatre schedule to judge this year’s Festival of Chichester shop window competition.

James is currently starring in the Minerva in the musical This Is My Family.

Festival of Chichester co-ordinator Barry Smith said: “Accompanied by Festival committee members Anne Scicluna, Susie Lunt and myself, as well as Chichester BID manager Jeanette Hockley, James will have the task of selecting the best shop window display inspired by the theme of the Festival.”

This year’s Festival kicks off on Saturday, June 15.

The shop window competition will be judged the day before.

“Recent editions of the Chichester Observer have covered ideas for the future of Chichester and keeping up its great tradition of independent shops.

“The big question seems to be about renewal – how to keep a great city alive, accessible to all and full of places and things that people want to see and do.

“Linking directly with these questions is the city’s very own Festival of Chichester.

“For a month every summer, the city and surrounding area resounds with music, drama, talks, exhibitions, tours, films, dance and much more. Backed by the City Council, the Chichester Observer, Henry Adams and other local businesses, the Festival presents over two hundred separate events, bringing thousands of people into the city, spending thousands of pounds in the city’s shops and restaurants.

“The key to the way the Festival has taken off is the link between the community and national and indeed international artists and performers.

“One of the mantras of the Festival is that it is grounded in the community but aspires to the stars.

“We’re delighted that local businesses and arts people can work together via the shop window competition to show off the best of Chichester.

“James Nesbitt and the festival judges will see creativity in action as they go round the competing shops on the day before the Festival launches.

“It will be a hard choice, but I’m sure it will be the right one!”

Any businesses wishing to enter can pick up an entry form from Jeanette at Chichester BID, telephone 01243 773263.

Festival highlights include author Louis de Bernières, the Hanover Band, violinist Harriet MacKenzie with Celoniatus Ensemble in Chichester Cathedral, film/TV/stage star Dame Patricia Routledge, jazz musicians Alan Barnes, Julian Stringle and John Law, Ensemble Reza, Oculi Ensemble, a major Ivon Hitchens art exhibition, authors Victoria Hislop and Kate Mosse, folk performers Pete Coe and Mary Ann Kennedy, award-winning poet Sean O’Brien, the Eduardo Niebla Experience and Russian maestro Victor Ryabchikov.

Tickets from www.thenovium.org/boxoffice at The Novium/TIC, Tower Street, Chichester or telephone 01243 816525.

