A quarter of a century of exhibiting together

25 years ago artists Mary Hite and Jeanette Clarke, decided to hold a painting exhibition in Felpham where they lived.

It was so successful they have been offering an annual exhibition ever since, initially in Felpham but for the past 19 years at the Norfolk Centre, Arundel adjoining the lower Castle entrance. This year it will take place from Monday, July 29-Sunday-August 4 from 10am to 5.30pm.

Mary said: “Our styles are very different, so we complement each other and have once again put together an exciting collection of paintings to suit everyone.”

Mary paints in most media and produces landscapes, seascapes, flowers and portraits of people and animals. Some of her work can be found on her website www.maryhitepaintings.co.uk. Jeanette, who has a degree in fine art, has always enjoyed painting using a dip pen and watercolour wash in traditional and experimental ways . Her favourite subjects are the old buildings of West Sussex. www.jeanetteclarke-art.co.uk

As always the exhibition is free to enter but a donation will be made to Cancer Research.

Don't miss Oklahoma! at the CFT



Glittering line-up for Petworth Festival 2019



Looking for West Sussex's finest young vocalists!



Season of stars at Brighton Dome



See who's coming to the Petworth Festival