11 things to do in Sussex over February half term With half term around the corner, there's plenty going on across Sussex this February. Here's our tips on what to do during over the half term break (Monday, February 18 to Sunday, February 24). 1. Take a trip on the i360 During the half term week, children's tickets for the i360 are just 1. 2. Fairytales at Fishers Farm Meet a unicorn and go on an adventure in the fairytale trail at Fisher's Farm in Wisborough Green. Ticket prices vary. 3. Visit a museum Visit a new interactive archaeology gallery at Brighton Museum, and come face to face with some of the earliest Sussex residents. 4. Paint your own moneybox Visit Crawley's Squires Garden Centre's for the Create & Grow half-term workshop with a chance to paint an owl or fox money box. Tickets 4.75.