10 things that you won’t want to miss around Worthing this Spring
With comedy gigs, food festivals and countryside fun, there is something for all the family around Worthing this springtime.
Find the perfect spring activity here at the Herald’s online guide.
1. Coombes Farm lambing
You can see 800 ewes lambing and 80 cows calving from March 16 to April 22 at Coombes Farm, Lancing
2. Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show
Based on the classic children's book series, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant will be at the Connaught Theatre on April 12 and 13
3. Street Food and Craft Beer Festival
International street foods and bars offering ales, ciders, craft lagers and gins come to Steyne Gardens from May 4 to 6
4. Pedal along the Prom
Enjoy a fun day out filled with bike riding, activities, and food on Sunday, April 14 on Worthing seafront from 10.30am to 2pm
