10 things coming up in Worthing and Brighton

1 Music. Worthing Theatres will be celebrating a decade of Big Girls Don’t Cry featuring The East Coast Boys, with the Big Girls Don’t Cry 10th Anniversary Tour at the Pavilion Theatre on Friday, June 21. The venue is inviting you to step back in time to the era of romance where gents were gents, and gals were gals. “Come and experience the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band,” said a spokesman. “During the sixties and seventies number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli to super stardom. The show authentically revives the sublime harmonies of New Jersey’s finest. It showcases Frankie’s incredible falsettos, and features his solo hits like Grease, Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You and Who Loves You.” Tickets 01903 206206.



2 Art. During the East Preston Festival, St Mary’s Church will provide a beautiful and unique venue for an exhibition of work from the members of Arundel Art Society. The exhibition will run from June 7-14, open each day from 10am until 5pm. St Mary’s is in Vicarage Lane, East Preston, BN16 2SP.



3 Theatre. Tom Ratcliffe’s award-winning play Velvet will visit the Marlborough Theatre, Brighton on Friday, June 14. Spokeswoman Stella Reilly explained: “Velvet is a semi-autobiographical show which explores the complex realities of harassment within the entertainment industry. It is written and performed by Tom Ratcliffe.”



4 Theatre. Outside Edge offers a hilarious comedy about a minor Sunday league cricket team trying to win a match while the players sort out their various marital problems. The play, by Richard Harris, is the next offering from the Rustington Players. Spokeswoman Rita Rooke-Matthews said: “Roger (Martin Sworn) is the pompous captain who likes to think of himself as the driving force behind the team, but he isn’t really much good at organisation. Most of the real work is actually done by Roger’s ever-efficient, long-suffering and loyal wife, Miriam (Helen Chewter) – though she begins to doubt him when she hears what went on last year! Kevin (Jason Evans) spends a lot of time fighting off his over-affectionate wife Maggie (Claire Mitchell) while nursing his injured spinning finger. Maggie is a very outgoing, affectionate woman who adores Kevin and has a seemingly-insatiable appetite for sex! Bob (Chris Harris) is having marriage problems as he is still doing odd jobs for his ex-wife behind his current wife Ginnie’s back. Ginnie (Sarah Johnson) turns up and sunbathes throughout the match. Dennis (John Stovold) fancies himself as a ladies man and is also having wife trouble. His wife finds a drastic way to teach him a lesson! Alex (Robbie Tolhurst) is an unpopular, arrogant solicitor, but the best cricketer in the team and arrives with his new girlfriend Sharon (Beth Pickering) who ends up having hysterics. Just when it seems that things can’t get any worse… well, come along and find out!” The play is directed by Viv Culton. Performances will take place at 7.45pm on Wednesday, June 12-Saturday, June 15 at the Woodlands Centre, Rustington BN16 3HB. Tickets can be booked online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rustingtonplayers or through Rustington Players box office: 0754 630643 (no booking fee).



5 Theatre. A summer of tragedy lies ahead for Hazel Caulfield as she tours the south as Juliet in Shakespeare’s great masterpiece. The production comes from West Sussex-based This Is My Theatre company and will see Hazel opposite Harry Boaz as Romeo – and with the nurse played as a male role by Ethan Taylor. June 13-14, 7pm and June 15, 2pm and 7pm, Brighton Open Air Theatre.



6 Art. Nottingham-based artist Michael Sheppard is showing his work at St Paul’s in Worthing in an exhibition running from June 4-25, 8.30am-4pm. Waterfalls, beaches and coastlines are his inspirations.



7 Music. Organist D’Arcy Trinkwon returns to play four concerts featuring the works of Brahms, Schumann, Mendelssohn and Liszt on Arundel Cathedral’s 1873 Hill organ during June and July. The concerts are: June 14 – Brahms; June 28 – Schumann; July 12 – Mendelssohn; and July 26 – Liszt. The concerts start at 7.30pm.



8 Theatre. The award-winning black comedy Hangmen, written by British-Irish author Martin McDonagh, is the next challenge for the Arundel Players. Performances start at 7.30pm from June 10 to 15 at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel. Tickets on 07523 417926.



9 Theatre. Samantha Womack stars in a new production of The Girl on the Train, a stage thriller based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and the Dreamworks film. The show heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday-Saturday, June 17- 22. Samantha plays Rachel Watson who longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears… When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.



10 Theatre. Chapterhouse Theatre Company bring their production of Treasure Island to Field Place Manor House and Barns, Worthing with on Thursday, June 13 at 7pm (0871 2200260 or www.seetickets.com). Bring your own rugs or low-backed seating. The production comes as part of Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s 20th anniversary of bringing classical theatre productions to country houses, castles and heritage sites across the UK and Ireland.

