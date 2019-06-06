10 things coming up in Worthing and Brighton

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Circus. Worthing Theatres launch their Summer of Circus season with an exciting, activity-filled, free family fun day, alongside two outdoor performances of Belly of the Whale, performed by circus company Ockham’s Razor. Everyone is invited to come along to the family fun day at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, June 8 between 10am and 4pm, with free performances by Ockham’s Razor at 11am and 3pm. Free tickets for Belly of the Whale and the Family Fun Day are available on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk. Time: 10am-4pm.



2 Music. Sea Scribes are presenting an evening of traditional Dixieland music, country style songs, poetry and readings in aid of St Barnabas House Hospice on Wednesday, June 12 from 7.30 to 10pm. They invite you to join them at The Vine, High Street, Tarring, Worthing, BN14 7NN. Tickets available from Julie 07981 239017 and Elaine 07708 066529 or contact Sea Scribes on 01903 240251.



3 Music. Steyning Jazz Club welcome The TJ Johnson Quintet on Friday, June 7. Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “ TJ Johnson is widely considered to be one of the UK’s most charismatic and highly revered jazz and blues singers. TJ plays an extraordinary blend of music that transcends the boundaries of jazz, blues, soul, country and gospel and is influenced by some of the greats such as Ray Charles, Dr John, Louis Armstrong, Johnny Cash, BB King, Nina Simone, Alberta Hunter and many more. His distinctive voice and unique personal stage manner unquestionably bring both the band and the audience together to create an intimate yet exciting atmosphere that is rarely equalled. TJ and his band have toured extensively both in the UK and overseas for more than 20 years and while still maintaining a high profile at international festivals and venue. He is also very involved in the vibrant London music scene, including many sell-out performances at London’s famous Ronnie Scott’s. Backed by his group of top London-based musicians, the line-up will be: TJ Johnson, piano and vocals; Jooles Greaves, sax, harp and flute; George Trebar, Bass; Nils Solberg, guitar; and Jack Cotteril, drums.” Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, BN44 3XZ at 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information from Sid Bailey on 01273 430311.



4 Theatre. Chapterhouse Theatre Company bring their production of Treasure Island to Field Place Manor House and Barns, Worthing with on Thursday, June 13 at 7pm (0871 2200260 or www.seetickets.com). Bring your own rugs or low-backed seating. The production comes as part of Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s 20th anniversary of bringing classical theatre productions to country houses, castles and heritage sites across the UK and Ireland.



5 Theatre. A summer of tragedy lies ahead for Hazel Caulfield as she tours the south as Juliet in Shakespeare’s great masterpiece. The production comes from West Sussex-based This Is My Theatre company and will see Hazel opposite Harry Boaz as Romeo – and with the nurse played as a male role by Ethan Taylor. Dates include: June 12, 7.30pm, St Botolph’s Church, Botolphs, near Steyning; June 13-14, 7pm Brighton Open Air Theatre, Brighton; June 15, 2pm and 7pm, Brighton Open Air Theatre.



6 Art. Nottingham-based artist Michael Sheppard is showing his work at St Paul’s in Worthing in an exhibition running from June 4-25, 8.30am-4pm. Waterfalls, beaches and coastlines are his inspirations.



7 Talk. John Eddleston will offer Food For Thought – The Real Story of a Famous Man in Criminology on Tuesday, June 11 at 12 noon at Worthing’s Indigo restaurant. John (lower circle) is one of the great authorities on crime, murderers and execution and has studied many unsolved murders as well as writing numerous books on the subject, The talk will begin at 12 noon and will be followed by lunch. Book by contacting reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451.



8 Music. New York-born, London-based singer-songwriter Nell Bryden is offering an intimate set of dates to support the release of her new EP, Soundtrack To Little Wing (Part 1), including a show at Latest Music Bar in Brighton on Friday, June 7. Spokes-woman Julia Boucher said: “The shows will offer Bryden’s legions of fans the chance to see her up close and personal in a trio format with her longtime bandmates Ali Petrie (keyboards) and Sebastian Hankins (drums). The extensive, 15-date itinerary will see Bryden returning to her roots and following in the sonic footsteps of some of her biggest influences, such as Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin and Carole King. Admirers can expect soulful, heartfelt performances of new songs from the EP as well as favourites from her catalogue.”



9 Fair. Come and join The Rowland Singers for a day of family fun at their summer fair and dog show on Saturday, June 8 from 11am-4pm at Clapham and Patching Village Hall, Long Furlong, BN13 3UT. All are welcome and the entrance and parking are free.Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “There will be lots of great activities for you to enjoy including children’s entertain-ment, face painting, a craft market, and a variety of food stalls.”



10 Racing. Goodwood Racecourse’s fun-filled Family Raceday returns on Sunday June 9. Spokeswoman Polly Bate said: “The fixture run in support WellChild sees the South Downs track descend into a flurry of fairground activities, from a traditional carousel and helter-skelter to a balloon modeller, and magician. Little ones are guaranteed to leave with a smile on their faces.” Tickets are £15 in advance with accompanied children under 18 going free in all enclosures. The first of the seven races, starts at 2pm with the WellChild Handicap. Stakes. Call 01243 216610 or visit Goodwood.com for tickets.

