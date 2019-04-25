10 things coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. If you want to catch Charlie Landsborough live in concert, you’ve got just the one chance left as he embarks on his farewell tour of Britain. He will be taking in Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on April 27 – for one final time. Charlie admits it is going to be a wrench, but it feels like very much the right decision.

2 Fair. More than 25 specialist nurseries with a spectacular variety of plants, bulbs and shrubs in tow will gather at the foot of Arundel Castle for the return of the Spring Plant Fair on April 28. Locally-grown plants as well as some unusual species will be on display to purchase on the day so everyone, from budding gardeners to seasoned horticulturists, will be sure to find something exciting to add to their collections. Many of the exhibitors are well-known from the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show and will be on hand to answer questions, offer advice and share their top tips.

3 Theatre. Worthing’s new Saints Theatre Group will present its second show this April after huge success with its debut production, Arnold Ridley’s The Ghost Train last autumn. This time, company founder Linsay Oliver will be directing The Wonderful World of Dissocia by Anthony Neilson, once again at the new company’s home, St Paul’s. Performances will be from April 25-27. Tickets from the venue.

4 Fringe. The Polly Clamorous Collective bring new cabaret to the Brighton Fringe, with performances at The Warren: The Nest from May 2-4 from 6.10-7.10pm. A spokeswoman said: “With a bit of song, a bit of dance and a bit of (adult) puppetry, Herstory presents a series of musical portraits telling the tales of some of history’s most enigmatic women, from the Garden of Eden to the deadly Australian outback. With four ukuleles and a penchant for dark comedy, Polly Clamorous is here to shake off the dust and puncture some myths in this adequately historically-accurate romp through the ages. Polly Clamorous is an all-female musical group hailing from Zimbabwe, Australia, Austria and the crummier parts of Essex. Formed in 2016, the group has been gigging around London (Theatre Deli, Brainchild Festival, RADA Festival) and last year took their raucous show Lady and the Cramp to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

5 Theatre. James Nesbitt (top circle), Sheila Hancock, Clare Burt and Rachel Lumberg star in This Is My Family, a musical by Tim Firth in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from April 20-June 15. Imagine you’re a spirited 13-year-old and you’ve won – actually won – a magazine competition to describe your family. The prize is a dream holiday for the lot of you, anywhere in the world.

6 Theatre. Shoreham Wordfest offers a wide-ranging Shakespeare Celebration for 2019. After last year’s one-day festival, which followed three-day festivals in 2016 and 2017, the event is back to three days this year, with a packed programme running from April 25-28. Full details and tickets on Shorehamwordfest.com.

7 Theatre. Hugh Bonneville (lower circle) and Liz White star in Shadowlands by William Nicholson at Chichester Festival Theatre (April 26-May 25). Celebrated writer C S Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, splits his time between an ordered domestic routine at home with his brother, Warnie, and the academic rigour of his dispassionate, all-male Oxford college. And then he meets New York poet Joy Gresham. When she arrives in England with her young son, Douglas, everything Lewis believed to be true about life and love is thrown into question. And a relationship begins which will take them both to the extremities of pain and joy.

8 Music. Paul Young – 35 Years of No Parlez comes to the Theatre Royal Brighton on Sunday, April 28 at 8pm. Spokeswoman Sophie Philbrick said: “Everyone’s favourite 80s crooner Paul Young is back on tour, performing his much-loved album No Parlez in celebration of 35 years since its release. No Parlez was Paul’s debut album. It reached number one in the UK charts in 1983 for five weeks and fast became triple platinum. The album produced Paul’s first UK number-one single Wherever I Lay My Hat and hits Come Back & Stay and Love of The Common People. The album also features a cover of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart. Originally in early 80s band Q-Tips, Paul Young went solo in the 80s and his career took off with No Parlez and further top-ten hits such as Everytime You Go Away and Everything Must Change. He is also a Brit Award winner for Best Male Vocalist, sings the opening lines on the original Band Aid Single Feed The World and performed at Live Aid in 1984.”mwww.atgtickets.com/brighton; 0844 871 7650.

9 Music. Ian McNabb, singer and songwriter with Liverpool band The Icicle Works, will be playing his first-ever solo show in Worthing on Saturday, April 27 at Bar 42. In the show, Ian will be showcasing songs from his extensive back catalogue. As well as classic Icicle Works songs such as Understanding Jane and Hollow Horse, there will be songs from the Crazy Horse collaborations along with tracks from his recent solo albums, including Head Like A Rock. Tickets available on www.ticketweb.co.uk, Bar 42, Train of Thought Worthing, Resident Records Brighton. Price £14.

10 Theatre. West Sussex theatre company This Is My Theatre are on the road with Macbeth, adapted and directed by company founder and artistic director Sarah Slator. They play The Guildhall, Chichester on Sunday, May 5 from 4pm-5.30pm before moving on to dates at the Brighton Fringe at Preston Old Church (next to Preston Manor) (Saturday, May 4, 7.30pm; Friday, May 10, 7.30pm; Wednesday, May 15, 7.30pm; Thursday, May 16th 7.30pm; Friday, May 17, 7.30pm and 11.30pm; Saturday, May 18, 7.30pm and 11.30pm).

