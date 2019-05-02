10 things coming up in Chichester and Bognor Regis

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Theatre. Hugh Bonneville and Liz White star in Shadowlands by William Nicholson at Chichester Festival Theatre (April 26-May 25). Celebrated writer C S Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, splits his time between an ordered domestic routine at home with his brother, Warnie, and the academic rigour of his dispassionate, all-male Oxford college. And then he meets New York poet Joy Gresham. Tickets on www.cft.org.uk.

2 Art. Chichester Open Studios Art Trail 2019 will once again offer a vast range of artworks to enjoy, all with the pleasure of meeting the artists in their own studios - 160 artists exhibiting a wide range of work across 127 venues in and around the city of Chichester during the first two weekends in May (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, May 4, 5, 6; Saturday, Sunday, May 11, 12, 10.30am -5.30pm).

3 Art. The annual Emsworth Arts Trail is set to scale new creative heights this year with a record-breaking number of artists and groups taking part. The Emsworth Art Trail runs over the Bank Holiday weekend, May 4, 5, 6.

4 Fringe. The Polly Clamorous Collective bring new cabaret to the Brighton Fringe, with performances at The Warren: The Nest from May 2-4 from 6.10-7.10pm. A spokeswoman said: “With a bit of song, a bit of dance and a bit of (adult) puppetry, Herstory presents a series of musical portraits telling the tales of some of history’s most enigmatic women, from the Garden of Eden to the deadly Australian outback.

5 Theatre. West Sussex theatre company This Is My Theatre are on the road with Macbeth, adapted and directed by company founder and artistic director Sarah Slator. They play The Guildhall, Chichester on Sunday, May 5 from 4pm-5.30pm before moving on to dates at the Brighton Fringe at Preston Old Church: May 4, 7.30pm; May 10, 7.30pm; May 15, 7.30pm; May 16, 7.30pm; May 17, 7.30pm and 11.30pm; May 18, 7.30pm and 11.30pm).

6 Theatre. Expect a dark and twisting thriller when Anthony Horowitz’s Mindgame takes to the stage at Southsea’s Kings Theatre (May 7-11). Mark Styler, a writer of glossy true-crime paperbacks, has no idea what he’s walking into when he tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer...

7 Poetry. Prize-winning poet Wendy Klein (top circle) will be heading the bill at Open Mic Poetry at Chichester’s New Park Centre on Thursday, May 2 at 7.30pm. The evening will also feature as part of the regional South Downs Poetry Festival., Studio, New Park Centre, Chichester. Entrance £4 on the door. www.chichesterpoetry.simplesite.co.uk

8 Theatre. James Nesbitt, Sheila Hancock, Clare Burt and Rachel Lumberg star in This Is My Family, a musical by Tim Firth in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from April 20-June 15. Imagine you’re a spirited 13-year-old and you’ve won a magazine competition to describe your family...

9 Art. Line and Form 2019 (below) promises an exhibition showcasing a diverse range of work from the full-time visual arts students at West Dean College of Arts and Conser-vation.Taking place on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, between 10am-5pm (preview: Friday, May 3, 5-8pm), it will be in The Auditorium, West Dean College of Arts and Conservation. Entry is free to Line and Form 2019, and there is free parking.

10 Entertainment. Flights of Fancy: A Celebration of Birds offers an entertainment probably unique for Chichester – possibly the first time our feathered friends have been given a words and music evening of their own, complete with Richard Williamson. The Observer’s resident naturalist will be part of the line-up at 7.30pm Friday, May 3 at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, off South Street. Retiring collection for Save the Children and church refurbishment.

