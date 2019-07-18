10 things coming up in Brighton and Worthing

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Music. The Story of Simon and Garfunkel heads to Brighton Theatre Royal on Wednesday, July 24. Spokesman Joe Julians said: “Has it really been 50 years since the most successful folk/rock duo of all time recorded their first number one hit single The Sound of Silence? Direct from a weeklong run in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and performing to sold-out audiences in over 50 countries worldwide, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back. This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of folk/rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel. Featuring a full cast of talented West End actor- musicians, their performance will take audiences back through the groovy times of the 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through to their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.”



2 Theatre. Dr Bunhead’s Blast Off! arrives in Worthing, boldly blowing things up in the name of science TV’s most extreme stunt scientist (Brainiac, Blue Peter, The Slammer…) comes to Worthing’s for this joy-ride through the wonders of space science. Dr Bunhead will be at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on the Friday, July 26 and Saturday. July 27, with shows at 11am and 2.30pm.



3 Music. Brighton Dome welcomes the return of Jazz Re:Fest for 2019, running on Saturday, July 27 from 12pm-8pm (tickets £10 on 01273 709709 or brightondome.org). Spokesman Daniel Mynett said: “Following a fantastic event in 2018 which was nominated for the Jazz FM Best Live Experience award, Brighton Dome welcomes the return of Jazz Re:Fest this summer. Produced by music promoters Jazz re:freshed and now in its seventh year, the family friendly one-day festival showcases the incredibly diverse, colourful, expressive and creative world of jazz music and alternative culture. Jazz Re:Fest prides itself on giving a platform to some of the best live music around, especially showcasing emerging and underexposed talent. This year will be no exception. In addition to live performances, there will be a selection of contemporary DJ’s, playing music that connects the dots between jazz and other genres.”

4 Music. The Rowland Singers Choral Society conducted by Helen Emery, with piano accompaniment by Kathryn Kay, will be performing at the Summer Sounds Concert on Thursday, July 18. Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “We welcome the return of special guest the flautist Dominic Smith who always delights audiences with his performances. The concert is being held at Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD and will commence at 7.30pm. As usual, the selection of music is lighter in style for this summer concert with the choir performing popular music including songs from the musical Mary Poppins. There really will be something for everyone to enjoy and tap their feet to!”



5 Art. More than 140 miniature paintings by 29 artists from all over the country will be on show at the Society of Limners’ annual exhibition at the Oxmarket Gallery in Chichester. It runs from Tuesday, July 16 to Sunday, July 21, and most of the pictures will be on sale. The free exhibition will be open from 10am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday (Sunday to 2pm) (top circle).

6 Music. The BREMF Community Choir will be performing English polyphony in their summer concert on Wednesday, July 24. Focusing on music by Byrd and Tallis, the choir have invited viola da gamba player Kate Conway (who will be familiar to BREMF audiences from her appearances with BREMF Live! groups including Ensemble Moliere) to join them for the concert. Ye Sacred Muses will take place in St Paul’s Church, West Street, starting at 7.30pm and running for around an hour. Tickets are £10 (£8 retired; £5 concessions) which includes a glass of wine or fruit juice, and children go free.



7 Theatre. Rainbow Shakespeare are presenting “perhaps the world’s best comedy”, Twelfth Night, and “one of the world’s most amazing tragedy”, Othello for their latest season in Worthing’s Highdown Gardens. Twelfth Night plays from July 16-21. Othello runs from July 23 to 28. Both plays start at 7.30pm, gates opening at 6.15 for picnickers. There are matinees each weekend at 2pm.



8 Theatre . Director Maureen Ayres promised her cast she wouldn’t be laughing all the way through every rehearsal. It’s not a promise she has been able to keep, she confesses. The play is The Vicar of Dibley by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter, adapted from the original TV series by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer. It is the next show from Littlehampton’s Stage-Door Theatre company, with performances from July 17-20 at 7.30pm at the Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton (tickets on 07367 182621).



9 Art. Maggie and Helena Cochran are having their first joint mother and daughter exhibition at the little art gallery in Rookwood Road, West Wittering until July 25. Following a lifelong love of the coast and the sea, artist Maggie and photographer daughter Helena are offering a show revolving around the beaches that they love. Helena said: “A mother and daughter show seemed like a fantastic way to combine our work. We work in very different ways and obviously in different mediums, but our inspiration is the same.”



10 Theatre. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (July 15-September 7), directed by Jeremy Sams, Chichester Festival Theatre. Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Ado Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas ...Glittering line-up for Petworth Festival 2019

